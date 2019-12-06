Festive opening hours for Aberdeenshire Live Life facilities

Aberdeenshire Council has announced opening hours for its Live Life facilities over the festive period.

Throughout December, all Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities will operate normal opening hours until Monday, December 23 and will close early on Christmas Eve.

All facilities will be closed on the designated Public Holidays, resuming normal hours from Friday, January 3.

Sports facilities and swimming pools will be operating a slightly reduced programme between Christmas Day and Hogmanay, based on demand in previous years. Facilities may be closed on certain days, so please check our website before you travel and remember other sports facilities nearby may be available to use.

Between Christmas and New Year, libraries and museums will be closed, though there will be some pop-up services in major sports facilities and at swimming pools to meet the needs of our communities.

No library fines will apply for this period, all loans will be extended if due to be returned during this period. Books can however be returned to sports centres if you wish.

Macduff Marine Aquarium will be largely open as normal – please check the website before travelling.

Town halls continue to be available for hire and will be open to honour existing bookings across the festive period, for Hogmanay events for example.

For a detailed timetable of opening hours at sports facilities and swimming pools, see: http://bit.ly/SPAXmas