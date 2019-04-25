Family fun at Aberdeenshire Wellbeing Festival

As part of the Aberdeenshire Wellbeing Festival, Live Life Aberdeenshire will be running free cultural and sports events across the region, with over 1,200 opportunities for people to get involved.

Highlights include three Best Medicine Comedy Nights in Macduff, Inverurie and Stonehaven in partnership with Breakneck Comedy and the Alcohol and Drugs Partnership, and an animation workshop delivered by Andy Symanowski, director and animator of Aardman Animations’ ‘Shaun the Sheep’ series.

Live Life Aberdeenshire, a business unit of Aberdeenshire Council, is also working with Luminate, Scotland’s Older People’s Festival, and CityMoves Dance Agency in Aberdeen, to present Chance to Dance, a whole day of movement workshops for those aged over 50.

Taster sessions in creative writing, painting, pottery and i-Movie making will also be available alongside opportunities such Playlist for Life events for people living with dementia.

There are also mindfulness sessions led by guru Martin Stepek, Makaton demonstrations by the NHS speech and language therapists, and ‘Boogie in the Library’.

Fire Scotland will be delivering CPR demonstrations in various libraries with manikins available for participants to practice their life saving skills under the supervision of experts.

The Aberdeenshire Wellbeing Festival supports Mental Health Awareness Week which runs from Monday, May 13 to Sunday, May 19 and is run through partnership organisations including Live Life Aberdeenshire and NHS Grampian.

With 160 accessible activities for all ages, abilities and interests, across more than 25 venues, there’s something for everyone.

David Cook, Aberdeenshire Culture & Sports Sub-Committee Chair said: “We’re delighted to support the Wellbeing Festival this year, and provide events that are inclusive, welcoming and free to take part in. The team has worked hard to secure national and local funding to boost the range of activities on offer.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee Chair Cllr Anne Stirling added: “The promotion of positive health and well-being is a key aim for Live Life Aberdeenshire. It’s great to see such a range of activities that offer plenty of opportunity to spend quality ‘me time’ as well as enjoy fun cultural activities with friends and family.”

Look out for the Wellbeing Festival brochure in libraries, and community, health and leisure centres around Aberdeenshire.

Full event listings are also available here and at www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk and also lists other activities in the Live Life Aberdeenshire Performance and Events Programme.

