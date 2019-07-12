Falcons parachute display team to drop-in for Scottish Week opening ceremony

Peterhead Scottish Week’s opening events will see a change of venue this year.

Instead of Drummer’s Corner, the crowning of 2019 Buchan Queen Christina Barnett and her two princesses Emma Fraser and Aylie Donoghue will be carried out at the Links.

And the reason? Well, the crowning on Saturday, July 20 is being done by The Falcons display team, who will be parachuting in especially for the event!

The Falcons are the UK’s premier military parachute display team based at RAF Brize Norton and display at venues all over Britain and Europe throughout the year.

And this year they will be parachuting onto the Links to carry out the royal honours to mark the start of Scottish Week.

The fun at the Links begins at 12 noon on Saturday, July 20, and there will be a host of entertainment for everyone to enjoy including stalls, amusements, food and much more.

This year the royal procession will be led by Fraserburgh Royal British Legion Pipe Band, and it is hoped that the sun will shine for the gala opener.

This year’s week-long festival promises fun for all the family with a return of plenty of old favourites.

From the raft race, artists challenge and window spotting competition to Peterhead’s Got Talent, Just Dance and the Best of Buchan Awards, there is something for everyone - young and old alike.

Organisers are currently calling on local groups, clubs and businesses to take part in the ASCO Carnival Parade and is looking for floats, walkers and bands.

They will get you the lorry - they just need you to decorate it and enjoy the carnival fun!