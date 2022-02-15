Events company step in to help save Peterhead Prison Museum

Right Here Productions is staging events at Peterhead Prison Museum to help wih funding.

Alison Telfer of Inverurie-based events company Right Here Productions was not only shocked by the announcement and potential loss of a huge family attraction, but realised she was in a very lucky position.

She took the ‘bull by the horns’ and with her specialised events company, took the unprecedented step of offering a full weekend of events to help the museum claw back some of the much-needed funds to keep them alive. And all for free.

Peterhead Prison Museum, like so many other attractions, has suffered from enforced closures, and seeing the public being discouraged from venturing out in the last two years, and at the start of this year were facing the very real prospect of not surviving at all.

Right Here Productions is staging events at Peterhead Prison Museum to help wih funding.

It would be a massive loss to the North East, as it is a truly unique venue, attracting visitors from across the globe.

Alison rallied her regular team members and asked if they would be willing to give up their time, which would normally see her paying out potentially thousands of pounds, and was delighted that so many came back to her saying they were free, in both senses of the word.

Now, Right Here Productions are running a weekend 'takeover' of the former prison, with six events over three days.

Opening with their version of Stars in their Eyes, which has been hugely successful when performed each year in Inverurie, they are then locking people in the cells for an escape rooms experience, and taking visitors on a Silent Disco tour of the prison.

Then another TV themed event with Blankety Blank (which sees them joined by a panel including local celebrities), and after an Open Mic day, the weekend culminates in one of Right Here Productions signature Murder Mystery nights within the Prison.

Peterhead Prison Museum - the RHP Takeover! takes place over a whole weekend with the first event –Stars in their Eyes – getting underway on Friday, February 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for all the events are available now, and the public are being encouraged to ensure this incredible effort is sold out.

That way the Prison Museum can benefit to the maximum amount, with every single penny raised being donated straight back to the venue.

Tickets can be found at https://bit.ly/34ZLfZ5 or by visiting Right Here Productions at:www.righthereproductions.com, or Peterhead Prison Museum online at: www.peterheadprisonmuseum.com.