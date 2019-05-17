European election candidate visits Peterhead

Scottish Conservative European election candidate Baroness Nosheena Mobarik toured Peterhead fish market today as she urged Westminster parliamentarians to “come together” and deliver Brexit.

Baroness Mobarik was joined by Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, harbour master John Forman and Peterhead Port Authority business development manager for fishing, Peter Duncan.

Baroness Mobarik, who sat as an MEP since 2017 and is first on the European Parliament election list for the Scottish Conservatives, said: “It was great to see the new fish market at Peterhead – Europe’s largest white fish port where more than £200million worth of seafood was landed in the last year.

“This is an industry that is of huge importance to our economy, not just here in Peterhead, but across the whole country.

“There are huge opportunities as we prepare to leave the EU for this sector to go from strength to strength

“The Scottish Conservatives understand that many people in our coastal communities will be frustrated that we have not left the EU yet.

"But this election offers the chance to tell our parliamentarians in Westminster that they must come together and deliver Brexit.”

Mr Duguid, MP for Banff and Buchan, said the ‘Sea of Opportunity’ – to create more jobs and economic growth by securing a fairer share of the catch for Scottish and UK boats – is at risk from pro-EU parties who wish to overturn the referendum result.

He said: “One million Scots – and a majority here in Banff and Buchan – voted to leave the EU.

“But the ‘Sea of Opportunity’ for our fishing industry could be lost if pro-EU parties have their way.

“The Scottish Conservatives are the only major party at this election which believes we must respect the referendum result. It is time to come together and deliver a sensible Brexit.”