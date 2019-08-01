Enjoy some football memories at Balmoor

Alzheimer’s Scotland and Peterhead Football Club have joined forces to offer a new support group to those with dementia.

The Football Memories Group will host a taster session on Tuesday, August 20, at 3.30pm in the club boardroom and is open to all.

The group is open to anyone living with dementia or experiencing difficulties with their memory, including their family and friends.

All are welcome and those who are not independent can take a companion who can provide support.

Football memorabilia including old programmes, photos and books will be on display and those who attend are welcome to bring along personal items to share and discuss. The sessions are free of charge and there is no requirement to book a place.

Alan Johnstone, a volunteer with Alzheimer Scotland and Football Memories Scotland, said: “There are so many triggers which can take people back through the years to recall footballing memories and stories. Kicking a ball on a Saturday morning, standing on the freezing terraces in midwinter, freshly mown grass, the roar of the crowd, as well as the experience of travelling to a game”.

“The football reminiscence programme can help increase the quality of life of those living with dementia and their carers, as well as boosting social interaction and confidence. Involvement in the project can also ease agitation and improve mood. And importantly, laughter and fun is enjoyed by all.

“This year marks the tenth anniversary of the internationally-recognised project in Scotland, originally formed as a partnership between Alzheimer Scotland, the Scottish Football Museum and three football clubs, but which has now expanded to almost three hundred groups across the country.”

If you would like further information about the local project contact Nat Porter at Peterhead FC on email: nat.porter@peterheadfc.co.uk, or Tel: 01779 478256 or contact Kathy Fraser, Alzheimer Scotland on email: kfraser@alzscot.org or Tel: 07795 391092.