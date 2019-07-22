Dreich weather doesn't dampen Scottish Week crowning

Despite the typical summer weather which brought rain and clouds to Peterhead, hundreds still flocked to the crowning of the Scottish Week Buchan Queen on Saturday.

Although the inclement conditions forced the disappointing last-minute cancellation of the RAF Falcons parachute display on safety grounds, local folk still enjoyed a great time.

The move out of the town centre to the Links this year appeared popular with many, as they watched Lieutenant Mikaela Harrison of the Falcons crown Buchan Queen Christina Barnett and her Princesses Emma Fraser and Aylie Donoghue.

There was also plenty of entertainment to keep the crowds happy on the dreich day, together with inflatable fun for the kids and an array of tasty foods to keep everyone fed watered . Despite calls to get the Falcons rearranged for another day, Scottish Week organisers said while they too wanted to seem them back their schedule was full.

But after the dreich conditions for the crowning, the sun came out on the Sunday to shine on the fantastic Picnic in the Park.

Sponsored by Masson Glennie, the event at the town’s Eden Park attracted hundreds of families who enjoyed a fun-packed afternoon.

Kids enjoyed an array of activities from inflatables and zorbs to games and music.

There were also performances from Theatre Modo, Fit Club and Yee’s Hung Ga Kung Fu display team.

In the coming week there’s a host of Scottish Week events including Just Dance tonight (Tuesday), the Baby Show and Artists Challenge, the eagerly-anticipated Bay Swim, Raft Race and fireworks display on Thursday evening and the Best of Buchan Awards on Friday night.

Saturday sees the ever-popular Asco Carnival Parade and fancy dress competition.

make sure you pick up your Scottish Week programme for the full rundown, times and forms.

These Highland dancers entertained the crowds down at the Links on Saturday. Picture: Peter Lewis

The Fraserburgh Pipe Band kept spirits up with a rousing performance. Picture: Peter Lewis

There was real fun in the sun for these active youngsters at Sundays picnic at Eden Park. Picture: Peter Lewis

There were lots of activities for young and old alike at the Masson Glennie-sponsored event. Picture: Peter Lewis