Double-yellow lines proposed on Peterhead’s Ugie Road

Councillors are expected to rubber-stamp plans to install 26m of double yellow lines to improve road safety on Peterhead’s Ugie Road.

Motorists parking opposite Churchill Drive are making it increasingly difficult for vehicles to safely negotiate this junction.

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team are seeking authorisation from the Buchan Area Committee when it meets today (Tuesday) to begin a statutory consultation for the making of the Ugie Road, Peterhead, Parking & Waiting Restrictions Order 2019;

It is also proposed to undertake a four-week statutory consultation with interested parties such as the RAC, Road Haulage Association and others, followed by a 21 -day public consultation with site notices erected at the affected location.

This will provide anyone who wishes to object to the making of the order the opportunity to do so.