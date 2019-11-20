Double success for Aberdeenshire Council

It has been a successful year for Aberdeenshire Council’s Transportation Strategy team as they have won two national awards this year.

The team won the ‘Excellence in Cycling and Walking’ category in the National Transport Awards earlier this month when they were held in London. They were also successful in the Scottish Transport Awards, winning the ‘Excellence in walking, public realm and cycling’ category for the same project.

Ellon, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie and Portlethen have all been selected as Integrated Travel Towns, which will see the towns over the next five years see work and funding concentrated on development and projects which encourage the use of sustainable forms of transport.

The masterplan proposals range from development designed to support active and integrated travel as well as improvements to maps, signs and promotional events which it is hoped will benefit the town’s communities.

In the citation, the judging panel of the National Transport Awards wrote: “The judges have been impressed with how Aberdeenshire has been working to improve travel opportunities in its towns by implementing a focused masterplan approach alongside new infrastructure.

Ellon, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie and Portlethen have all been designated as Integrated Travel Towns and are already delivering real positive changes in travel behaviour. The number of people cycling more than two days a week and traveling by foot as their main mode has increased substantially in all towns.”

Ewan Wallace, Aberdeenshire Council’s head of transportation, said: “I am delighted to see our initiatives encouraging the use of sustainable transport being recognised in winning two categories in national awards. I am pleased to see there are already encouraging signs of positive results in the Integrated Travel Towns.

"This project plays a real part in encouraging people in a variety of Aberdeenshire towns to cycle or walk which help us meet key priorities such as protecting our special environment, including tackling climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and having the best possible transport links across our communities.

"Congratulations to all our colleagues involved in this success.”

To learn more about Integrated Travel Towns please visit the Transportation section of the Aberdeenshire Council website by visiting http://bit.ly/ITTshire