Diversions on Formartine and Buchan Way between Mintlaw and Peterhead

The diversion between Mintlaw and Peterhead on the Formartine and Buchan Way.

This section is closed for 4-6 weeks to enable National Grid to carry out underground pipeline repairs.

The work site is close to Willowbank Training Centre, which is kindly providing one of the diversionary routes.

All users must observe safety signs, barriers and instructions from National Grid, and strictly adhere to the diversion route through Willowbank to avoid disturbing residents or service users. Dogs must be kept on the lead through Willowbank.