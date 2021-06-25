Diversions on Formartine and Buchan Way between Mintlaw and Peterhead
Temporary diversions will be in place from Monday (June 28) on a section of the Formartine & Buchan Way between Mintlaw and Peterhead.
This section is closed for 4-6 weeks to enable National Grid to carry out underground pipeline repairs.
The work site is close to Willowbank Training Centre, which is kindly providing one of the diversionary routes.
All users must observe safety signs, barriers and instructions from National Grid, and strictly adhere to the diversion route through Willowbank to avoid disturbing residents or service users. Dogs must be kept on the lead through Willowbank.
A fully off-road diversion is available north of the line via the Buthlaw River Ugie path network provided by Mackintosh Farms.