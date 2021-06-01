Cyclist calls in at Aberdeenshire RNLI stations on round Britain challenge

Harry Lidgley (23) is aiming to raise £5000 for the RNLI.

Harry Lidgley (23) embarked on this expedition – The Great British Lifeboat Cycle – at the beginning of May, undertaking a six-week endurance ride of 7,000km around the coast of mainland Britain to raise funds for the RNLI.

Last week, his incredible journey saw him travelling through the North East of Scotland – although it wasn’t the most pleasant of experiences.

On Day 24 of his challenge – he’s aiming to complete it in 42 days – Harry visited the RNLI stations in Fraserburgh and Peterhead. He covered 204km in difficult weather conditions.

Harry Lidgley cycling in the countryside in the North-east on his 7000km challenge around the coast of mainland Britain.

Harry reported on Facebook: “It was one of those days where you just have to grit your teeth and put your head down.

“I was soaked through after a matter of minutes on the road this morning, and by the time the rain had stopped I met the headwinds out on the east coast. Very frustrating conditions and a hard day in the saddle.”

Day 25 was more pleasant, and he stopped in at Stonehaven’s RNLI station before making his way down through Angus and Fife, covering 251km.

This isn’t Harry’s first endurance challenge. He was part of the Exe Endurow team which successfully rowed around the British mainland in the summer of 2020, becoming the Guinness Book of Records holders for the youngest crew to complete this challenge and raising funds for Just One Ocean and The British Red Cross Covid appeal.

Harry's Great British Lifeboat Cycle will take six weeks, covering 7000km.

Although not required, the presence of the RNLI gave the team confidence and boosted morale while navigating remote and potentially dangerous waters.

Harry said: “Having spent many hours sailing with my family I have been aware of the lifesaving work of the RNLI. It was reassuring to know that if we were to get into trouble on the row we could have called upon their assistance.

“Like many other charities the RNLI’s fundraising opportunities have really taken a hit during the pandemic, so the aim of this challenge is to support the charity and raise £5,000 for their funds.”

Harry started the Great British Lifeboat Cycle from the RNLI headquarters in Poole on May 1, heading west towards Land’s End on the first leg. He’ll visit all 168 lifeboat stations around the mainland coast on his journey before returning to Poole.

Carrying all his kit – clothes, tent, sleeping bag, camp stove and food – Harry has been living mainly off freeze dried rations, but has been picking up extra food, water and snacks on the way round as he needs about 6,000 calories a day in order to cycle around 150-200km each day.