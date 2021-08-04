Crowdfunder aims to help bring back the Red Arrows to Peterhead

The Red Arrows have been regular visitors to Peterhead for Scottish Week.

The world-famous Royal Air Force aerobatic display team made their eighth appearance at Peterhead Scottish Week when they performed their stunts over the bay last month.

Usually, there would be a collection taken up among the people gathered on the Lido to watch the display, but this was not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.

So an online appeal was instead launched, with the aim of raising enough money to bring the Red Arrows back to the Peterhead in 2022 to celebrate the 60th Scottish Week.

Hopefully the Red Arrows will be on view again in 2022.

The Red Arrows first performed at the Scottish Week in 1994, and returned for the next two years.

The next appearance, in 1999, was accompanied by the luxury liner, the QE2, being moored just off the breakwater at the same time.

There was then a gap until 2011 when the Red Arrows returned to Peterhead for Scottish Week’s 50th anniversary, and they were back putting on a display in 2012, the night before flying south to London to take part in the opening ceremony for the Olympic Games.

Their last display in Peterhead before this year was in 2018, entertaining the local crowd, having performed at the British Grand Prix a few days earlier.

Now the aim is to bring the famous Red Arrows back to Peterhead in 2022.