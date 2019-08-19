Concerns growing for missing man Aivars

Extensive enquiries remain ongoing today (Monday) to trace Aivars Kajaks from Peterhead.

The 44-year-old was last seen more than two weeks ago in the Broad Place area of the town and concerns are growing for him as more days pass.

Officers are issuing three missing person posters – one in English, another in Latvian (Aivars’ native language) and one in Russian - as he is believed to have numerous friends and acquaintances who speak these languages.

Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner said: “Officers will be issuing these posters in the local area however I also ask members of the public to share our appeals so that we can ensure Aivars’ details and photograph are seen by as many people as possible.

“Although Aivars was only reported missing to Police a few days ago, he hasn’t been seen for more than two weeks.

"I am getting increasingly concerned for him and urge any friends or acquaintances to please get in touch – it is crucial we establish where he is and confirm he is safe and well."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 4151 of August 10.