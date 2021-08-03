Concern grows for missing Crimond man Mark Russell

Mark Russell hasn't been in touch with family and friends for more than a week.

Mark was last seen in Crimond on the afternoon of Saturday, July 24, and he has not been in contact with his family and friends for some time which is out of character for him.

He was reported missing to police on Wednesday, July 28.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins in height and of medium build with short, brown hair. Mark has a piercing to his left eyebrow and further piercings on both his ears. He also has tattoos on both arms.

Chief Inspector Jamie Harrison, Area Commander for North Aberdeenshire, said: “As time passes, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Mark’s safety and wellbeing.

"Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and searches to trace him in and around the Crimond area. However we have not yet managed to locate him. Local officers have been assisted by specialist search advisors.

“We have received details of other potential sightings of Mark which we are working to establish if they are indeed him.

"We know that he has close links to the Peterhead area and we have been liaising with our colleagues in that area to establish if he has travelled there.”