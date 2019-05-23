Commemorative bench unveiled in Cruden Bay

The Lodge St Olaf 1188 has installed a new bench in Cruden Bay as part of its Centenary commemorations.

The new bench was manufactured in Belfast and is now ready for the community to use.

It is located outside the doctor’s surgery in the village.

As the Lodge was inaugurated less than six months after the Armistice was signed ending the Great War, it was suggested that the bench also act as a memorial to those who gave their lives during the conflict.

The Lodge members started up an online donation page in a bid to raise money to create the bench.

Brethren from throughout the UK sent donations even though many had no knowledge or connection with the north east Lodge or the village of Cruden Bay.

The Lodge noted that funds were raised quickly and they wish to thank everyone who contributed to the fund and made the purchase of the bench possible.

With the support and permission of Aberdeenshire Council, a suitable location for the bench was sought and it was agreed by all concerned that the bench should be located on the pavement near to the doctor’s surgery, where it would benefit the whole community and allow it to also be admired by those passing through the village.

The bench was officially unveiled on Saturday, May 11.

As the Lodge commemorates its Centenary and reflects on its 100 year history of fraternity, benevolance and charity, it looks forward to the next 100 years.