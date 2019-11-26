Co-op shares good tidings throughout Buchan area

Dozens of local causes across Buchan received an early Christmas present when Co-op revealed a £34,000 funding boost from its members.

The money will be shared by a total of 15 organisations, all of whom are making a real difference to communities throughout the area.

These include The 1st Peterhead Scout Group, which has been awarded £953.51, Strichen Playgroup, which received £3,282.42, and Peterhead Parkinston’s Support Group, which received £1.144.05.

Auchnagatt Village Hall was awarded £1.325.37, while Home-Start (North East Aberdeenshire) received £2,374.35 and Buchan Development Partnership was given £3,301.23.

A total of £942.63 was also awarded to Apex Church in Peterhead, while Kayleigh’s Wee Stars is celebrating after being awarded £3,605.88.

Other beneficiaries from the pay-out were The Victoria Hall Trust in Ellon, Y Suffer in Silence based in Fraserburgh, The ARCHIE Foundation, Daviot Community Trust, Girlguiding Ellon District, Cafe Connect, Fraserburgh and the 2nd Oldmeldrum Brownies.

This funding the latest round of pay outs from the local community fund, and brings the amount the Co-op members have invested in causes in Buchan since the scheme launched in September 2016 to £109,000.

Nationally, nearly 4,500 groups are sharing more than £17 million, bringing the total value of the fund since its launch to over £56 million.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op, said: “The local community fund is now a well-established way of supporting local causes who help to make communities safer, happier, and healthier places to live.

“And we’re delighted to be able to support such a wide range of local groups as they help to improve wellbeing in Buchan.

“By choosing their local cause online, our members are telling us what really matters in their communities.

“We have used this information to help us identify new groups to support throughout next year.

“Feedback from our own Community Wellbeing Index – which highlights the areas where communities can benefit from support – has shown us that we should be focused on protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, and promoting health and wellbeing.”