Club legend Colin Grant writes new handbook on the history of Peterhead FC

'An Illustrated History Handbook of Peterhead FC 1891-2021' looks back over the club's 130 years, and the journey from the Highland League to the Scottish League.

The former Peterhead player, manager and chairman compiled ‘An Illustrated History of Peterhead FC 1891-2021’ to coincide with the club’s 130th anniversary year.

Colin, while still a Peterhead player, became the club’s first manager, the team having previously been picked by a committee, and also went on to serve as chairman.

Now a club ambassador, looking after the ball sponsors on match days at Balmoor, his long-time involvement with Peterhead put him in an ideal position to put together a book on the club’s history.

Author Colin Grant has enjoyed many happy times at Peterhead Football Club.

Colin said: “Having been told the club would be 130 years old in 2021, I kept myself occupied during the Covid pandemic and lockdown by putting something together. I began in May 2020 and completed the project in October this year.

“I gave more than 30 people connected with Peterhead FC a ‘questionnaire’, and when they replied I put a together an individual story of each of them.“This included everyone from players (past and present), managers, directors, match day helpers and various stalwarts of the club who have been there for many years.”

Colin has written about the club’s many successes in Highland League competitions and, latterly, as a Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) club.

He covers the Aberdeenshire Cup successes, which Peterhead won 19 times; their five times lifting the Highland League Cup; their six triumphs in the Qualifying Cup; and the club’s six Highland League Championship titles.

The Peterhead team who played Rangers at Hampden in the final of the Petrofac Training Cup in 2015/2016.

And, following their successful application to join the Scottish League, their two League 2 Championship titles are included in the book.There are also a number of stories about the club’s exploits in Scottish Cup matches.

“I wrote about the club being led for the first time by a Board of Directors, and I wrote of my time as player, manager and chairman, as well as the move from Recreation Park to Balmoor Stadium,” said Colin.

“I wrote about the presentation by myself and Gordon McGregor (director) to the 30 SPFL chairman as we applied successfully to enter the Scottish League.”

It’s clearly been something of a ‘labour of love’ for a man who has great affection for the club, and has given many years of service in a variety of roles.

He’s grateful to everyone who has supported the project and contributed to the book.

And Colin has also enjoyed family support, most notably from his grandson Cameron Grant (20) – currently studying financial economics at the University of St Andrews – who was a “great help” doing all the proof reading as assisting with the general layout of the features.

Profits from the book will be donated to two charities – Alzheimer Scotland and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Alzheimer Scotland is Scotland’s national dementia charity and aims to make sure nobody faces dementia alone, providing support and information to people with dementia, their carers and families, as well as funding vital dementia research.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was founded by Doddie Weir, one of Scotland’s most recognisable rugby players, who suffers from Motor Neurone Disease and is driven to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into this, as yet, incurable disease.