Clola travellers site plan to be discussed

A plan to change a piece of agricultural land into a travellers site for three pitches will be discussed at a full meeting of Aberdeenshire Council next week.

Full planning permission is being sought for the change of use of land adjacent to Smallburn, Clola near Mintlaw.

The proposal states that this would be a private traveller site. The application is retrospective as caravans have been moved on to the site and civil engineering works have already been carried out to create bunding around the site.

The site is proposed to be serviced by a private well.

Consultation on the planning report has already been carried out a meeting of the Buchan Area Committee. Councillors carried out a site visit in September and discussed the plan on October 8.

The plan has received 45 objections raising concerns about various issues including road safety, noise pollution, loss of habitiat and the exisiting site at Aikey Brae was also mentioned.

The application will be discussed on Thursday, November 21.