CLAN gathering brings together North-east support team

A gathering of more than 60 people came together in Aberdeen last week as a north-east charity held its biannual meeting.

CLAN Cancer Support board members, staff and volunteers met at CLAN House, CLAN’s head office in Aberdeen, with guests coming from as far north as Lerwick and Kirkwall as well as from Elgin, Ballater, Turriff and Crimond.

The gathering, which takes place in the Spring and autumn each year, gives all the people involved in bringing cancer support to clients the opportunity to share experiences, learn about new initiatives and celebrate the positive impact the charity had had on with people affected by cancer.

At the event, CLAN CEO Dr Colette Backwell shared the latest CLAN news and staff and volunteers had the opportunity to ask questions of CLAN’s trustees and board members in a Question Time style event.

Dr Backwell said: “We live in such a fast-paced, busy society these days, which makes it hard to engage with everyone regularly, especially with CLAN’s widespread workforce across the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

“That is why it is so important for our team to come together to celebrate our successes, learn from each other and connect as an organisation.

“We’re incredibly proud to have supported over 2,600 people in the last year, more than half of which were new clients.

“The children and families’ team provided support on over 2,000 occasions.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to thank everyone who helps make this possible and to motivate everyone to continue and surpass the excellent levels of support they provide across the region.”

“The number of cancers being diagnosed continues to rise, and every year it is estimated that over 35,000 people in Scotland are told they have cancer. However, more people than ever are living beyond a cancer diagnosis, which places even greater need for CLAN’s wellbeing, emotional and practical support services.”

CLAN Cancer Support provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer.