Clan Cancer Support scoops up Marketing Magic prize at Northern Star Business Awards

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s CEO, pictured at the Northern Star Business Awards

The evening saw the north-east cancer charity win the Marketing Magic award for their “Here for You” appeal which launched in May 2020.

The campaign was vital in making sure Clan could continue to support people affected by cancer throughout the communities of the north-east and Northern Isles during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than £10,000 of the £70,000 raised during the appeal was generated through David’s story, a gentleman who bravely shared his journey. The rest was made up through various donations and different fundraising techniques. The appeal also helped to raise awareness of the charity’s important support services.

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s Chief Executive said: “It was fantastic to see so many people at the awards ceremony on Friday night and for Clan to be in the mix with the calibre of the finalists across the board was incredible.

“Clan was nominated for our covid recovery campaign, Here For You, where we undertook a number of new and different strategies to raise funds for the charity at a time where all other activity was stopped due to the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, cancer didn’t have a lockdown, so the need for our support services was still vital.

“To say that we are delighted to win the Marketing Magic award is an understatement and as I said on the night, this award only goes a small way to thanking the staff, volunteers, clients and communities who stood behind us during these tough times and made sure we are still here today.”

Clan Cancer Support reached out the public to get behind them with their “Here for You” Appeal to ensure they could continue to support people affected by cancer in 2020 and beyond.

The charity had to postpone major fundraising events due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but still saw significant demand for its telephone support, counselling, and online services.

You can find more information, videos, and client stories from their 2020 award winning campaign by visiting their website at www.clancancersupport.org.