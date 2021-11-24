Children’s charity appeal for public’s support to help bring the magic of Christmas to local children

The charity has launched their annual Giving Tree Appeal

Members of the public can take part in the appeal by picking up a tag from one of the charities Giving Tree partners across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire. The tag will ask the individual to either donate a Christmas gift for a local child or donate money which can go towards an experience.

Jean Gordon, Head of Operations, Befriend a Child, said: “Each year we launch the appeal we are overwhelmed with the generosity of the general public and the donations we receive.

"Christmas can be a difficult time of year for many of the children we support at Befriend a Child, and donations received through our Giving Tree appeal help us ensure all of these children and their siblings receive presents to open on Christmas morning.”

The appeal also helps the charity to raise vital funds for their befriending programme. The money raised ensures the children and young people have outings to look forward to with their volunteer in the new year ahead.

You can also take part in the appeal virtually using the charities dedicated Giving Tree JustGiving page for experience donations and Amazon wish list for gift donations.