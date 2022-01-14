Chefs and fishermen support sustainable seafood in unique digital cookbook

Haddock caught by Andrew Bremner was the inspiration for one of the recipes. (Photo: Nigel Millard)

The unique cookbook showcases each recipe alongside a fisherman who caught the species.

The Scottish haddock recipe – MSC haddock with fennel, lemon and black olives – has been created by restaurateur and UK MSC ambassador Mitch Tonks.

The Ocean Cookbook, free to download from the Marine Stewardship Council’s website, is a global collaboration between 12 award-winning chefs and sustainable fishermen from around the world, united in the belief that sustainable fishing is a must if we are to protect our oceans.

Haddock fisherman Andrew Bremner's dish, created by Mitch Tonks, is Haddock with Fennel, Lemon and Black Olives. (Photo: David Loftus)

Using seafood from MSC certified fisheries, the digital cookbook highlights how easy it is to rustle up healthy, sustainable seafood dishes at home.

Andrew Bremner, from the Scottish Fisheries Sustainable Accreditation Group (SFSAG), said it was important to promote sustainable Scottish fish.

“The MSC label shows the consumer it is a sustainable and safe product to eat and you are not harming the stock,” he said.

“You have to make sure you are guaranteeing a future in the job. I want to be doing this for another 30 or 40 years. It’s in my interest to fish within sustainable levels. This has to do with the science. With haddock you are only taking out a safe level. You are not scratching the surface of what is there.”

Haddock fishermen take out only a safe level to ensure stocks continue to be plentiful. (Photo: Nigel Millard)

The haddock he catches is sold within the UK, to supermarkets as well as being a staple in fish and chip shops.

Mitch Tonks said: “When you choose fish with the blue MSC ecolabel on, you can be absolutely sure where it has come from. Not only that, you are also protecting communities, livelihoods and the traditions of fishermen all around the world. Most importantly, making a sustainable choice means that we have fish for the future, and we all want that – right?”

The cookbook includes stunning photography from internationally-renowned food photographer, David Loftus. Having worked with Jamie Oliver throughout his career and named Professional Photographer Magazine’s 65th ‘most influential photographer of all time’, David Loftus is a great believer in sustainable fishing.

Talking about his involvement in the project, David said: “This goes way beyond food. It’s about the future of our ocean. We need to step up to the plate right now ... or we’re in deep water. It meant so much to work with the offerings of these dedicated fishers and amazing chefs because they are showing how buying sustainably caught seafood helps to create truly sustainable seas.”

Chef and UK MSC Ambassador Mitch Tonks created the haddock recipe.

Other recipes featured in the book are a warm puttanesca-style salad using sustainable squid from the Northeast Atlantic coast of the USA, roasted flaked Pacific halibut in a salad topped with crunchy seeds and red pepper pesto pasta featuring anchovies from a Cantabrian fishery in Spain.

Can can view the cookbook at www.msc.org/uk/ocean-cookbook-2022.