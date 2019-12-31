Charity wants Aberdeenshire's unwanted gifts

The festive season is one of the most generous times of the year, but the British Heart Foundation is appealing to those left disappointed by Santa’s offerings to donate unwanted gifts to them, to help beat the heartbreak caused by heart and circulatory diseases.

While it’s the thought that counts, it wouldn’t be Christmas without some gifts that miss the mark. But, rather than throwing these items away, the BHF is appealing for quality donations to help support the charity’s vital work and save unwanted items from landfill.

“We love the gifts you don’t!” said Allison Swaine-Hughes, retail director at the British Heart Foundation.

“This year we welcome everything from good quality clothes, shoes, handbags and jewellery to DVDs, CDs, books and children’s toys. Electrical items can also be donated to one of our 180 furniture and electrical stores, so think of us when re-gifting that blender or coffee machine.

“If you want to donate a gift or cut down the clutter after the festive season, then just drop your donations in at your local BHF shop or take advantage of our free collection service. Your quality items will be saved from landfill and help us raise funds for vital research into heart and circulatory diseases.”

As the UK’s largest charity retailer, each year the BHF’s 740 shops help raise £30 million for life-saving research. Without the public’s generous support the BHF could not continue to turn bargains into scientific breakthroughs.

From the clothes and shoes that don’t fit to the accessories not to your taste, and the books you’ve already read, BHF volunteers and shop staff can transform unwanted gifts into money for heart research and help the environment. If you’ve had an upgrade, the BHF can also take old speakers, clothes or anything that’s been replaced by Christmas gifts.

Each year, over 17,000 people in Scotland lose their life to heart and circulatory diseases and currently 700,000 people are living with these devastating conditions across the country. Donating unwanted items is an easy way to help support the charity’s vital work, so it can accelerate research into new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat heart and circulatory diseases.

Donating to the charity couldn’t be easier. Simply head down to your local shop or go online to arrange a home collection free of charge and say farewell to your Christmas clutter.

To find out more about how to donate to our shops or to arrange your free collection, visit: bhf.org.uk/donate