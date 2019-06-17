Carers’ Garden set for exciting refresh

Quarriers Aberdeenshire Carers Service brought carers from across the region together to discuss a new look for the Aden Park Carers’ Garden.

As part of Carers Week celebrations from June 10 to 16, the event, held at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw, saw 28 carers share their experiences and connect with like-minded individuals, taking some well-deserved ‘me time’.

One of the ideas discussed on the day came from the service’s coordinator, Joanna McPherson, who has proposed creating metal laser-cut sculptures for the garden.

Discussions are currently ongoing with Friends of Aden around a potential partnership with students from North East Scotland College to help with the sculptures.

Other updates to the garden involve the use of environmentally-friendly paint colours for fencing and pergolas to ensure it is a tranquil space for reflection and contemplation.

The news of the donation of an eco-friendly bench from a generous donor was also shared, with carers discussing potential fundraising opportunities to help pay for the required updates to the outside space.

As part of the event, carers painted stones featuring bright colours and supportive messages with the creative session providing a chance to switch off and enjoy a moment of mindfulness. Carers were then given the opportunity to take their freshly designed stones to the garden to adorn the flowerbeds.

In keeping with the theme of ‘connecting carers’, attendees were given a postcard to write a supportive message on and share with someone who might not identify themselves as a carer, so they know support is at hand.

Joanna McPherson said: “I’m excited about the plans for the garden, I have first-hand experience of being a carer and I know the impact something as simple as a calm outdoor space can have on health and wellbeing.

“There is still so much we would like to do to transform the garden and we would appreciate any support or donation from local businesses or individuals.”

To support the work to restore the garden please contact Linda Camilli on 01467 538700 or 07812 228437.