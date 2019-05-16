Butcher Wars event for Buchan duo

Two Buchan butchers went to war at the weekend in one of the industry’s most fiercely contested competitions.

D oing battle in the spectacular showcase finals of the UK’s first ever Butcher Wars were Ewan Morrice and Scott Neil from Ewan Morrice Quality Butchers in Mintlaw and Stuartfield.

Run by Scottish Craft Butchers as part of their biennial Trade Fair in Perth, the Scotch Lamb PGI sponsored event attracted top talent from all over Scotland and south of the Border.

The North East duo was one of 12 teams taking part in the Pairs competition where they was up against the clock and some of the country’s most experienced butchers in a 45-minute challenge.

The Wars challenged butchers to break down a half saddle of Speciallty Selected Pork and a half Scotch Lamb to create a show-stopping display.

Each was judged on a raft of criteria including their personal appearance, butchery skills, food safety, wastage, creativity and health and safety.

Although they didn’t win, owner Ewan and second year apprentice Scott said it was “tremendous” to be part of the first ever Butcher Wars in Scotland.

Ewan said: “It was great experience for a young butcher.

“It’s excellent training to be up against some of the best butcher talent in Scotland on a stage like this.”

Scott added: “We work well as a team and we were delighted to be part of this new format of meat skills competition in Scotland.”

Graeme Sharp, Quality Meat Scotland’s Scotch Butchers Club Manager, said: “Scotland is home to a huge amount of talented, innovative and dedicated butchers, with the Scottish Butchers Wars highlighting all of these skills and more in what was an electric final.”