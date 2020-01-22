Butcher’s macaroni pie is best of all

A Strichen butcher’s macaronic pie has been voted the best in Scotland!

Bert Fowlie has enjoyed success in many competitions over the years, and the latest has seen the popular butcher take home the coveted Diamond Award for its macaroni pie at this year’s World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

The butcher was presented with the award by TV personality and entrepreneur Carol Smillie.

Commenting on the award, Donna Wiseman of Bert Fowlie said: “We are delighted with our win and can go away with our heads held very high indeed.

“To have been judged as one of the bet against so many of our peers is a huge achievement.”

Over 75 professional pie makers entered around 460 of their best products into 11 categories this year and the competition has been fierce so Bert Fowlie Butcher can be proud to have come this far.

Carol Smillie, who presented the awards said: “The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards really is one of the highlights of my year.

“I have been hosting since 2016 and I have seen many well deserved winners in all the categories take to the stage that I know what it means to win.

“Every winner should be proud of their success and I hope they all see their businesses grow and prosper in the year to come.”

“For 21 years now professional pie makers throughout Scotland, and from even further afield, have been so proud of their produce that they have taken the time and trouble to enter The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards,” says head judge, Ian Nelson, who oversaw the judging process to ensure the best pies were recognised.

“And I must say that the standard keeps getting better each year. All of our winners deserve the accolades they have taken home today.”

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers said: “I am incredibly proud to be a part of this competition recognising excellence and celebrating success.”