Burst water main causes problems in Peterhead

Scottish Water has said that a burst water main has led to water issues across Peterhead this morning.

A Scottish Water spokesperson explained: “A burst water main was reported to Scottish Water this morning resulting in customers in parts of Peterhead experiencing low water pressure and a loss of supply.

"The burst was quickly repaired and supply should be returned to customers by early afternoon.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank those affected for their patience and understanding.”