Burger King outlet gets go-ahead

Fast food outlet Burger King and Toolstation are on their way to Peterhead after plans were approved by Aberdeenshire Council.

An application for the two-storey 3,200sq.ft drive-through restaurant and a sub-divided 5,000 sq.ft retail unit was submitted by Carnoustie Links Development Ltd.

A second 500sq.m retail unit will be let for food or non-food purposes.

Taking access from Burnside Road, the new businesses will neighbour the existing business centre and Quantum Data Solutions with 50 car-parking spaces allocated.

In a supporting statement to planning officials it was stated: “The proposed use is consistent with planning policy and provides sustainable development of an appropriate scale site and should be supported.”

Burger King will join McDonalds and KFC on the Burnside development.