Buchanhaven Community Group to hold its first meeting

A new group has been formed for the people of Buchanhaven with the purpose of improvement, regeneration and sustainability of the areas.

Buchanhaven Community Group will hold its first meeting on Thursday, August 22, at 7pm in The Men’s Shed on Skene Street.

It is for those who live in the Ugie, Roanheads, Gadle Braes and Buchanhaven areas, and its main aim includes, through fundraising, creating community garden-type regions with picnic benches, safe pedestrian and clean dog walking areas.

Founder member, Alan Sneddon, says: “We are striving to promote togetherness, by providing local spaces for local families, increasing wellbeing through looking after the areas created and allowing the community to share in the upkeep of the facilities provided.

“We envisage the enjoyment of pre-school, primary and secondary school clubs as well as the elderly with a beautiful natural enviornment around us,” he added.

Please contact either Allan on 07488 375437 or Jill Hammer on 0777 401 6730 to find out more information about the group or head along to Thursday’s meeting.