Buchan schools take part in J Rock final

Two Buchan schools achieved success in the Scottish J Rock final held in Dundee at the weekend.

Mintlaw Primary School was awarded fifth place for their performance of ‘Make a Change’, while Longside Primary School came second for their performance of ‘11’.

The final was held at the Caird Hall on Saturday, June 15 and attracted a large audience, special guests and sponsors.

Each school in the final also won various awards on the night.

This included a Rock Challenge Award for Cultural and Educational Achievement for Maud School, Rock Challenge Award for Positive Inclusion for Longside Primary, and Rock Challenge Award for Achievement in Drug Awareness for Mintlaw.

Other awards given were as follows:

Aberdeenshire Council Award of Excellence for Choreography - Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, St Andrews Primary School and Ben Wyvis Primary.

Aberdeenshire Community Safety Partnership Award of Excellence for Performance Skill - Strichen School, Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, Balmalloch Primary School and Nursery Class, Longside Primary School, St Andrews Primary School and Ben Wyvis Primary.

NHS Grampian Endowment Fund Award of Excellence for Stage Use - Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, Longside Primary School and Ben Wyvis Primary.

Securigroup Award of Excellence for Concept - Tomnacross and Teanassie Primary Schools, Abernethy Primary School, Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, Maud School, Longside Primary School, St Andrews Primary School and Mintlaw Primary School.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Award of Excellence for Drama - Fraserburgh South Park Primary School and Mintlaw Primary School.

Police Scotland Award of Excellence for Soundtrack - Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, Balmalloch Primary School and Nursery Class, Maud School, Longside Primary School, Ben Wyvis Primary and Mintlaw Primary School.

The Henry Smith Charity Award of Excellence for Set Design and Function - Strichen School, Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, Longside Primary School, St Andrews Primary School and Ben Wyvis Primary.

Janome Award of Excellence for Costuming Character - Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, Longside Primary School, St Andrews Primary School and Ben Wyvis Primary.

NHS Highland Award of Excellence for Visual Enhancement - Tomnacross and Teanassie Primary Schools, Abernethy Primary School, Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, Longside Primary School, St Andrews Primary School and Ben Wyvis Primary.

Highland Child Protection Committee Award of Excellence for Entertainment - Strichen School Tomnacross and Teanassie Primary Schools, Abernethy Primary School, Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, Balmalloch Primary School and Nursery Class, Maud School, Longside Primary School, St Andrews Primary School, Ben Wyvis Primary and Mintlaw Primary School.

North Lanarkshire Council Award of Excellence for Lighting - Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, Longside Primary School and Ben Wyvis Primary.

The Henry Smith Charity Award of Excellence for Stage Crew - Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, Longside Primary School, St Andrews Primary School, Ben Wyvis Primary and Mintlaw Primary School.

Highland Alcohol and Drugs Partnership Award for Performers’ Choice - Strichen School.