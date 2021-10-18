Buchan Riding for the Disabled future hangs in balance

RDA horse Milo awaits his rider.

Following the group’s annual general meeting last month, members decided to schedule an extraordinary general meeting which will be held on November 9 in Auchnagatt village hall at 7pm.

Anyone who is interested in forming a committee and steering the group forward is urged to attend and this also applies to anyone who is in a position to support the group in any way, shape or form. Most importantly, potential office bearers and trustees must put their names forward to the current acting secretary Juliet Norcott on 01224 708873 or 07890 82596 or email [email protected] before October 31.

A spokesperson said: “There’s no way to sugar coat this. Without a new committee, Buchan RDA will cease to exist. One possible option might be a merger with another regional group, but that would disadvantage riders from the Fraserburgh and Peterhead areas who would be required to travel long distances. The best we can hope for is a good turnout at the EGM on November 9, to ensure that Buchan RDA has a future in the local area.”

The Trustees are responsible for the strategic direction and governance of the group, while the day-to-day running is delegated to the chairperson, secretary and treasurer. Everyone is a volunteer.