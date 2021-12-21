Buchan Radio's Hogmanay Bash in Peterhead is cancelled

New restrictions introduced by the Scottish Government have forced Buchan Radio to pull the plug on the big event.

In a statement, Buchan Radio owner Ronnie Arthur said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that the Buchan Radio Hogmanay Bash 2021 is now cancelled.

“Given the current climate regarding the spread of Covid, as well as the guidance set by our First Minister, the event will no longer be going ahead.

“The safety of our attendees and guests is paramount and our primary concern.”

Earlier today, Nicola Sturgeon announced a series of new restrictions which will come into effect on Boxing Day. These measure include a limit of just 500 people for outdoor events.

The Buchan Radio Hogmanay Bash was due to be attended by three times that number.

It’s a blow for the organisers who had worked so hard to put the event together. They had lined up a packed night of musical entertainment to welcome in 2022, including headliners Rockin’ Thistles, Abba tribute Abba A Rival and Billy Best as Freddie Mercury, together with local singers Andrew Main, Claire Curren and Catriona Molver, and Bev’s Scottish Ceilidh.

The Buchan Radio Team will contact all ticket holders over the course of the next two weeks to issue refunds.

Ronnie added: “We know that this news is disappointing for so many people but we hope to bring you the Hogmanay Bash next year.