Buchan Radio set to host Peterhead's 'biggest Hogmanay bash!'

Rockin’ Thistles will bring in the new year with their pipes and drums.

The town’s Broad Street will be the place to be to bring in the bells, with a packed programme of entertainment lined up for the night – including top Abba and Freddie Mercury tribute acts, and the pipes and drums of headliners Rockin’ Thistles.

Ronnie Arthur, Buchan Radio station manager, said: “I’m delighted we are doing this event. We’re doing this as a fundraising gig for the radio station as well as bringing the community together because the last two years have been awful.

“We really hope the folks of Peterhead and the surrounding areas will come and join in the party with us as we welcome in 2022.”

Ronnie recalled people used to go down years ago and take the bells in at the Town House, but said there had been no experience like the radio station is planning.

Peterhead’s Broad Street will host Buchan Radio's Hogmanay Bash on Friday, December 31, with the gates opening 6.30pm and live entertainment starting at 7pm.

The programme includes local singers Andrew Main, Claire Curren and Catriona Molver; and Bev, one of the Buchan Radio DJs, will be performing with her ceilidh band. Abba tribute band Abba A Rival and Freddie Mercury performer Billy West will also be on stage, before Rockin' Thistles take everyone into the new year.

Tickets – available at www.buchanradio.co.uk – are £20 for adults and £10 for under-18s.