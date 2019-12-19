Buchan Guiding unit could fold if no help is found

A Peterhead Girlguiding unit may be forced to close its doors unless helpers come forward.

The 2nd Peterhead Rainbows is in danger of folding after Christmas if volunteers aren’t found to help keep it going.

Girlguiding groups in both Peterhead and Hatton are looking for volunteers to inspire and empower the next generation of girls and young women across Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

As the leading charity for girls and young women in Scotland, Girlguiding offers girls a space to build confidence, have adventures, develop skills and have fun.

Girls are waiting to join other girls in Peterhead to take part in all that guiding has to offer, but they’re missing out because there aren’t enough volunteers to run and support these groups.

If no new adult volunteers can be found for the 2nd Peterhead Rainbows the unit may need to close after Christmas.

Groups in Peterhead and Hatton have recently been getting stuck in to the charity’s new programme of activities and badges, including Human Rights, Meditation and Zero Waste.

They have also been taking action with Girlguiding Scotland’s campaign to end poverty as well as enjoying outdoor adventures like kayaking and climbing.

One Guider said: “Being a Guide leader is the most rewarding thing I do. You don’t need to be a superwoman to volunteer and small things can make a big difference to girls. If you become a volunteer today, you can inspire the women of tomorrow.”

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding Scotland, contact Karen on DCForties@hotmail.com