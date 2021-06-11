Buchan Giving Tree to receive a Pride of Buchan Award

Councillor Dianne Beagrie nominated Buchan Giving Tree for the award.

Councillor Dianne Beagrie (pictured) nominated the Buchan Giving Tree during last week’s online meeting of the Buchan Area Committee.

Cllr Beagrie said the group had been providing a service to the community for over 17 years and it had been going “from strength to strength” through the years.

She noted that the last 18 months have led to a much bigger demand on the group, but it had “embraced the challenges”.

Before the pandemic, the Buchan Giving Tree provided essential items to hundreds of families in the area ensuring they had access to food, clothing, household items and school uniforms.

At Christmas the group helped to provide food and toys while at Easter it also worked hard to hand out Easter eggs to its families.

Cllr Beagrie told the committee that the group has expanded its service over the last 18 months.

Members of the Buchan Giving Tree now attend the monthly Farmer’s Market in Peterhead to engage with youngsters through educational games.

Cllr Beagrie added: “This is a group which has been a lifeline for the town. They are volunteers who work quietly away supporting families because they want to help our community.

“They’re helping so many in our town and deserve to be recognised by this award and I thank them for all the work they are doing.”