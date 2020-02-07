Buchan farm among first to join new venture

A Buchan farm is one of the first to become part of Countrymen UK.

Buchan Community Farm in Maud is looking for members to join a brand new venture designed to allow men with health issues to access support services in an environment they understand and can relate to.

The farm has become part of Countrymen UK, a registered charity with an exciting new nationwide initiative providing a unique solution designed to support the increasing isolation of men who find themselves unable to access outdoor work and leisure environments because of their deteriorating physical or mental health or changing social conditions.

The club is particularly keen to recruit older men who have long-term health conditions including dementia, Parkinson’s and other limiting long-term illnesses, but is open to men of all ages who experience rural isolation and deteriorating physical or mental health.

Typically, the men will have an affinity with the outdoors and may have worked in farming, horticulture or in other outdoor environments.

The club also helps the wives and carers of the members, providing an opportunity for respite as well as the chance to socialise and gain mutual support from one another.

If you wish to join the Buchan Community Farm group, call 07790 404655.

For more information about Countrymen UK go to www.countrymenuk.org or email: admin@countrymenuk.org or Tel: 01963 210789.