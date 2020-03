BDP hosted a great forum at Ritchie Hall, Strichen last week.

Ewan Masson, Outreach Officer from The Scottish Parliament gave a very interesting talk about how to engage with our elected MSPs.

Tammy Skinner, Shell UK Ltd, presented the first round of Shell Small Grant's for 2020.

Awards went to Artventure, Auchnagatt Gala Committee, Strichen Playgroup, Mintlaw Community Council, Peterhead United FC, Haven FC, Make It Happen and Peterhead Firefighters Charity.