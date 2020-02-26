Buchan customers advised of planned interruption to water supply

Scottish Water has advised around 400 customers in communities between Ellon and Peterhead of a planned interruption to their water supply to allow essential repair work to the water network.

The work will take place overnight between 10pm on Thursday, February 27 and 6am on Friday, February 28, and may cause interruption to supply between those times for some customers in the Longhaven, Cruden Bay, Hatton, Collieston, Whinnyfold and Auchenleuchries areas.

All customers who may be affected by any planned interruption to supply relating to this project have been notified in advance.

Scottish Water’s Joanna Peebles said: “We would like to thank customers for their patience while we carry out this essential work and apologise for any inconvenience it causes.

“We have scheduled the work to take place overnight to minimise disruption to customers and will also be tankering water to keep the number of properties experiencing any interruption to supply to a minimum.”