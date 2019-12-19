Buchan Countrymen Club to launch in February

A fantastic new men’s group for retired farm or horticultural workers or men who simply enjoy being outdoors is due to launch at Buchan Community Farm on February 20.

The Countrymen Club will take place every Thursday at lunchtime and participants will enjoy fresh air, companionship with like-minded people, and an opportunity to work on projects they are able to participate in.

Countrymen UK Group around the country deal with a diverse range of men with many different health conditions.

It offers a service to men who have worked in farming, horticulture or in any other countryside and outdoor environment; or those who enjoy the outdoors.

You may be retired or forced to give up work due to health reasons, you may feel isolated and out of touch.

Members will have their own ideas about work, relaxation and fun, but, whatever your ideas may be, the group will listen and respond as best it can.

By joining the group you will be getting involved in farm and countryside activities with other members.

A group spokesperson said: “It’s not just about working on a farm or gardens, it’s about getting out and staying active. It’s about having some fun and telling some tales and drinking a hot mug of tea with new friends in a place where you feel welcome, safe, comfortable and supported.”

To find out more, go to www.buchancommunityfarm.co.uk or alternatively you can given them a call on 07790 404655.