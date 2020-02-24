Buchan Battalion wins a new minibus in its 50th year

The Buchan Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade were over the moon to be named this year’s P&J/CNOOC minibus winners as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The group, made up of ten separate companies across the Peterhead/Fraserburgh area, embarked on a mammoth community campaign to collect thousands of tokens for the competition which has resulted in them winning the minibus worth £40,000.

The group collected 11,000 tokens which gave them 240 chances of winning. These were gathered and counted by a team of leaders at the start of February at Fraserburgh’s Kinnaird Head Lighthouse before being sent to Aberdeen.

In total over 140,000 tokens were collected from across the north of Scotland.

The minibus will greatly aid the Battalion’s work, particularly with regards to getting boys to Duke of Edinburgh expeditions, Queen’s Badge courses and transporting companies to their annual camps all of which is currently done with difficulty.

Battalion president Duncan Leel Snr said: “The minibus will be well used by the Battalion for the benefit of the boys.

“It has just been absolutely fantastic that the BB community got behind us to help us raise 11,000 tokens. It really has been the best way to start the Battalion’s 50th anniversary celebrations”.

Steven Wilson, the Battalion’s Duke of Edinburgh Award advisor, who co-ordinated this year’s campaign, added: “We would like to thank everybody who collected tokens for us. It will make a real difference especially with Duke of Edinburgh expeditions.

“We will be taking a group of the boys to the Cairngorms for their expedition hike and to be able to take them all in the same bus will make a big difference. Previously getting them there and back was a bit of a nightmare – the minibus will make it more simple.”

The Battalion has planned a number of events to celebrate the 50th anniversary from Peterhead, to Strichen, to the Broch which will be announced in due course.