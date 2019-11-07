Bonfire fun at Gadle Braes

Peterhead's famous Gadle Braes bonfire was finally set alight on Wednesday, 24 hours after it was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

Thousands headed to the town's Gadle Braes to witness Peterhead FC captain Rory McAllister light the huge bonfire and start the celebrations.

Despite the rain, there was a huge crowd to witness the spectacle as the wooden pallets took light to a huge cheer.

Aberdeenshire Council had earlier cordoned off a number of roads within the vicinity in a bid to increase safety, while barriers were erected round the bonfire and those attending were warned not to bring their own fireworks.

Those who went along had a fantastic time, with plenty of refreshments on offer to keep the cold at bay, and music provided by Buchan Radio.

Organiser, Marco Alexander, said it had been a 'brilliant night' but added that more volunteers were needed for future events if it was to remain a fixture in the Blue Toon calendar.

He called for folk to get involved in the organising of next year's event, adding that running a business (Marco's Chipper) and doing the bonfire had been particularly hard.

Meanwhile, Peterhead councillor Dianne Beagrie praised the work of the organisers.

She said: "What a great community event. The turnout was great and it’s fantastic to see this licensed event getting better every year.

"Well done to Marco and his team. I'm looking forward to supporting them next year again," she added.