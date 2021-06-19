Body of man recovered from sea off Peterhead coast
Police are carrying our an investigation following the recovery of a man’s body from the North Sea.
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 12:17 pm
Emergency services were called to the scene and the body was recovered off the coast of Peterhead on Thursday night.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 10.20pm on Thursday, June 17, the body of a man was recovered from the North Sea off the coast of Peterhead.
“Formal identification is yet to take place and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”