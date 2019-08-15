Boddam Post Office finally gets its postbox replaced

Councillor Stephen Smith makes good use of the new postbox at the Boddam Post Office watched by postmistress Marita Cordiner
The postbox outside the village Post Office in Boddam has finally returned after a lengthy absence.

Royal Mail have apologised to local SNP councillor Stephen Smith for the delay and confirmed the new postbox is in-situ and ready for use once again.

It is understood the previous postbox had been removed after being accidentally damaged.

Commenting, Cllr Smith, who represents Boddam, said: “It’s good news that a new postbox has been put in place at the Post Office after a lengthy absence.

“While there are other postboxes in Boddam and Stirling Village, this one is well-used and is convenient for the Post Office so I’m pleased it has returned.

“Now that Boddam Post Office has expanded and rebranded as the ‘Red Shed’, stocking locally-made produce such as ice cream and baker’s pies, there’s even more reason to have a conveniently-located postbox at this location!”