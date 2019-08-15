Boddam Post Office finally gets its postbox replaced

The postbox outside the village Post Office in Boddam has finally returned after a lengthy absence.

Royal Mail have apologised to local SNP councillor Stephen Smith for the delay and confirmed the new postbox is in-situ and ready for use once again.

It is understood the previous postbox had been removed after being accidentally damaged.

Commenting, Cllr Smith, who represents Boddam, said: “It’s good news that a new postbox has been put in place at the Post Office after a lengthy absence.

“While there are other postboxes in Boddam and Stirling Village, this one is well-used and is convenient for the Post Office so I’m pleased it has returned.

“Now that Boddam Post Office has expanded and rebranded as the ‘Red Shed’, stocking locally-made produce such as ice cream and baker’s pies, there’s even more reason to have a conveniently-located postbox at this location!”