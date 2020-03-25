Befriend a Child goes online

Local children’s charity Befriend a Child has made moves to digitise its 1-1 befriending and mentoring programmes to help continue to support over 160 children and their families adapting to new social distancing measures recommended by the government.

Befriend a Child providse 1-1 and group befriending and mentoring programmes and projects to children across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire living in difficult life circumstances.

As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic Befriend a Child has taken the decision to cancel all group and face to face befriending and mentoring activities to

safeguard the health of the children and its volunteers.

"For children and young people social distancing can be very unsettling and can be a real challenge for families living in the most difficult circumstances across," said head of operations, Jean Gordon.

"While we cannot offer our traditional methods of support at this time we are working closely with our volunteers, the children and their families to determine how we can best continue our befriending and mentoring programmes and projects by embracing the technology available to us."

The charity has now launched telephone and video befriending and mentoring as a means to continue its 1-1 programmes and is encouraging volunteers to host their outings in new ways.

Members of the volunteer team have already began exploring activities that will engage the children remotely, from virtual crafting and baking

sessions to watching their favourite film together.

"For many of the children we support the volunteers provide vital 1-1 support they perhaps aren’t receiving elsewhere, and with the closure of schools and with their peers also facing social isolation our programmes and projects are more important than ever," said Sarah Misra, CEO, Befriend a Child.

Befriend a Child’s base on Bon Accord Square was also forced to close as a result of the pandemic, the staff team are continuing to work remotely and regularly connect with volunteers to support them in their befriending and mentoring journeys.

"While it is a difficult and quite a dark time, particularly those most vulnerable in society, we are taking this as an opportunity to link in closer with the families of the children we support and their volunteers to see how we can further offer our help to ease the strain," said Sarah.

In addition to the disruption of its befriending and mentoring programmes and projects, Befriend a Child has also been forced to cancel all upcoming fundraising events and activities the charity relies on to support the children and has set up a digital Covid 19 fundraiser.

If you would like to get involved please visit the Befriend a Child Facebook page to donate @BefriendaChild or contact the team on info@befriendachild.org.uk to help.