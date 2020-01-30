Be-Link'D bus aims to solve Buchan transport issues

Locals are being encouraged to take advantage of a free bespoke transport service which could solve some of Buchan’s pressing issues.

Buchan Community Dial a bus (BCDB) is working in partnership with a number of services including: Buchan Development Partnership, Aberdeenshire Council, DWP and the Healthcare Partnership to deliver a pilot scheme with the intention of meeting the needs of people in rural areas of Buchan

who cannot access suitable transport because of the bus times, the accessibility or the cost.

BCDB received funding from the Fairer Aberdeenshire Fund towards the project to develop a bespoke transport service, timetabled to meet the needs of users and service providers during weekdays between the hours of 9am and 4pm.

The group carried out a questionnaire to gauge interest and to identify areas which could benefit from the scheme. The results showed that users required reliable transport links to appointments, access to library services, service providers, appointments, shops, clubs or group activities and to

meet friends.

The Be- Link’D service will be launched on February 3 for two months with a view to continuing the service in the future if it proves successful.

A timetable has been created with pick up points in Fetterangus, Strichen, Stuartfield, New Pitsligo, Maud and New Deer travelling to Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

The Be-Link’D bus will also feature an onboard What’s On guide providing information about activities and events on in the town centre’s that day as well as volunteering opportunities within the Buchan area. Children over the age of five can also travel on the bus if accompanied by an adult.

For more information, to obtain a timetable or to book a seat on the bus call Dial a Bus on 01771 619191 between 8.30am and 4pm asking to book the BeLink’D service or email booking@belinkd.co.uk. The service needs to be booked at least one day in advance.