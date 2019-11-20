Banff and Buchan MSP supports childhood adversity campaign

Stewart Stevenson MSP visited the Scottish Youth Parliament last week, adding his support to their campaign tackling childhood adversity.

Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament have developed a resource for MSYPs which aims to spread awareness of childhood adversity, calling for stronger rights to act as a shield for children and young people.

The MSP added his support on UNICEF’s World Children's Day (November 20) an annual day of action for children, by children.

This year marks 30 years of the Convention on the Rights of the Child – 30 years of child rights that have helped transform children's lives around the world.

Mr Stevenson commented: “I’m so impressed by the determination of MSYPs to have a real impact on Scotland’s political landscape and raise awareness of the impact of adverse childhood experiences.

“The Scottish Youth Parliament is a fantastic example of young people exercising their right to be at the heart of decisions which affect them.

“I hope that on the 30th anniversary year of the UNCRC even more, young people will be encouraged to make their voices heard.”