Banff and Buchan MP welcomes news of 9,000 jobs for subsea sector

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has welcomed news that 9.000 more people will be recruited to work in the UK’s underwater engineering sector in the next three years.

Industry body Subsea UK said almost 80% of companies expected an upturn – with predictions employment could rise by 8,928 from more than 45,000 to 54,000 by 2022. Most of the new posts are expected to be based in the north-east of Scotland.

Mr Duguid holds parliamentary private secretary (PPS) roles within the UK Government’s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Department for International Trade.

Commenting, he said: “This is fantastic news for the north-east.

“Subsea industry bosses believe the sector has weathered the storm of the recent downturn, with most companies ready to recruit more workers over the next three years.

“The focus will be on North Sea oil and gas in the short-term, but the growth in renewable energy has also created new opportunities for subsea companies.

“Underwater engineering skills will also be applied to new technologies such as carbon capture and storage and the development of hydrogen as a transition fuel.

“The expertise here in the north-east will be in demand all over the world.

“Once again, it shows that the north-east is a key driver of the Scottish economy and will play a major role in helping the UK meet its 2050 net zero emissions targets.”