Banff and Buchan MP seeks answers on broadband

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has urged the Scottish Government to explain to residents and businesses in his constituency when they can expect a promise on broadband to be delivered.

Connectivity minister Paul Wheelhouse told MSPs at Holyrood that the SNP’s flagship plan to deliver superfast broadband to all by 2021 will be at least two years late.

Mr Duguid said that up to 18% of households in Banff and Buchan still do not have access to superfast broadband.

The Scottish Conservative MP said: “This is yet another broken promise from the SNP.

“Minsters have spent years talking about this target of 100% coverage by 2021 – and several months hiding the fact that the programme was seriously behind schedule. The 2021 pledge was even included in the SNP’s 2019 general election manifesto.

“The ministerial statement today will provide little comfort for my constituents struggling with poor connections. We are told it could be two years or longer before the 100% target is reached.

“I would like to ask, on behalf of my constituents, exactly how much longer they should have to wait.

“Support from the UK Government has previously been denied because of the assumption that R100 promises would, in fact, be delivered.

“So not only have SNP Ministers broken their promises, their unrealistic targets may have actually removed the opportunity for additional support.

“The UK Government has committed £5bn across the whole country to deliver full fibre and gigabit capable broadband to every home and business. Clearly, the SNP government here in Scotland needs some help in meeting its own target.”