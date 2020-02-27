Banff and Buchan MP meets seafood industry reps over immigration policy concerns

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has met seafood industry representatives and Home Office ministers and officials to address concerns from the sector about new immigration proposals.

The Scottish Conservative has been in talks with the Scottish Seafood Association, the Scottish Salmon Producers Association and the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation since the publication of a UK policy paper on migration after January 2021.

Once the EU transition period is at an end, the UK Government is planning to introduce an Australian-style points-based system (PBS) to control who comes into the country to live and work.

The plans include a re-classification of “unskilled” labour to cover roles such as fish filleters, fish processors, abattoir slaughtermen and dairy workers who operate milking machines. A seasonal workers scheme for the fruit farming sector will also be expanded.

Mr Duguid has said there are still issues to be addressed and a “long way to go” before the proposals become law. The Immigration Bill has yet to make its way through parliament and will be subject to debate and amendment by MPs from across the House.

Mr Duguid said: “I have been in discussion with seafood industry representatives and government officials and ministers since the proposals were made public.

“While MPs will still need to scrutinise the detail as the bill works its way through parliament, there are several elements that have been clarified since the initial announcement.

“Firstly, the fact that jobs in our fish processing plants and abattoirs will be classed as skilled will mean that employers will still be able to recruit from overseas as they do at present.

“Secondly, the reduction in the salary threshold and the removal of other administrative burdens should make it easier to get the staff that our businesses need.

“However, we are only at the beginning of this process and there is a long way to go before these proposals become law.

“That means that further changes can be made if necessary.

“I understand the concerns among some industry representatives, and I will continue to work with the government to make sure that we have an immigration system that works for all regions and nations of the UK.

“Above all, I am determined to ensure that it delivers for the key industries here in Banff and Buchan.”