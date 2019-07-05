Back to School event at Peterhead FC

Following the success of last year, the second Back to School event will be held at Peterhead Football Club on Sunday, July 14.

This year's event runs from 11am to 4pm, will see good quality, nearly new uniforms available for all.

This event is not a fundraiser. It is where used but good condition school uniforms for schools from Peterhead and surrounding areas can be picked up.

There will be no payment required, however there will be a donation box if anyone wishes to donate and the proceeds will go to a local charity.

Among the items on offer will be sweatshirts, t-shirts, skirts, trousers, footwear, gym kits, jackets and fleeces as well as school bags, pencil cases, packed lunch boxes, academic books and various other items required for the school year.

If you have any questions regarding the event please contact Sharon Brown on 07943 510177, Vicky Duthie on 07714 290304 or Sarah Smith on 07846 066565.